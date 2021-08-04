Equalizer Market Cap Hits $9.52 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Equalizer has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a market cap of $9.52 million and approximately $488,176.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00048489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00100652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00143455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,633.71 or 1.00136727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002677 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.85 or 0.00846011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

