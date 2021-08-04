Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Lowered by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HON traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.80. The stock had a trading volume of 51,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,543. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.21 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

