Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 990 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.3% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.86. 76,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,150. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $123.31 and a 1-year high of $160.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.