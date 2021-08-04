Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.340-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BDN stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.28. 33,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,772. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.68%.

BDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

