Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%.

Shares of GRBK traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 31,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,353. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

In related news, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRBK shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

