Westwood Management Corp IL Lowers Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Westwood Management Corp IL decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 2.8% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL owned 0.19% of Tyler Technologies worth $34,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 537,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,072,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TYL. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.57.

Shares of TYL stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $491.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,397. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $498.98. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $452.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

