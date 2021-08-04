Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Stake Cut by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70,001 shares during the quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 153,238 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enzo Biochem by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 60,829 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 51,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

NYSE:ENZ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,527. The company has a market cap of $154.13 million, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.44. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.33%.

Enzo Biochem Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.