Westwood Management Corp IL Grows Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 150.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in PTC were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in PTC by 9.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in PTC by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.44. 13,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,717. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.