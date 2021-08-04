Tranquility Partners LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 35.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,490 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,156,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,358,000 after purchasing an additional 104,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,162 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 400.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,732 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $111,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $128.82. 4,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,973. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

