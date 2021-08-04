Analysts Expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Post $1.59 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Intuit posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $11.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.55 on Friday, hitting $533.73. 24,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $534.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $488.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

