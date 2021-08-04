TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $35,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

Lam Research stock traded up $6.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $652.21. 43,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $632.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

