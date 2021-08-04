Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $851,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.59.

PANW traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $402.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,115. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $405.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of -88.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,023,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.