Velas (VLX) Market Cap Reaches $105.61 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $105.61 million and $3.26 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001034 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000472 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001225 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000974 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

