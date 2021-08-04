Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%.

Shares of BHC stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 373,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80.

In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

