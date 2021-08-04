TCW Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,091 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Molina Healthcare worth $66,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $75,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $5.23 on Wednesday, hitting $282.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,818. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $277.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.33.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $326,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

