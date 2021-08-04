Brokerages Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to report sales of $2.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the lowest is $2.06 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.40.

WAB traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.00. 18,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,999. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $55.83 and a 12-month high of $87.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth $207,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth $643,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Earnings History and Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

