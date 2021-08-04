Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the June 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 637,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,409.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,497 shares of company stock worth $17,802,093 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $489.88.

DPZ traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $541.33. 11,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,094. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $470.54.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.