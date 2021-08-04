OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMVKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $2.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

