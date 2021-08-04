Analysts Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) PT at $21.40

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.

ASB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

ASB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 75,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,455. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.90.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,442 in the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 133.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 77,842 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 36.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.0% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

