Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.78. 118,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,042. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $6,834,790.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock worth $109,664,187. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

