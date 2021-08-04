Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Luxfer stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.77. 658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,026. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $566.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

In related news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $122,904.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

