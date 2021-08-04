Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,382.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,463.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 54.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

