Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,382.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,463.52.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.
In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
