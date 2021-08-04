TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,802 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises approximately 1.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $111,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $554,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.61. The company had a trading volume of 24,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,551. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $127.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.75.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.