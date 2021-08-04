FantasyGold Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $53,282.18 and approximately $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00048903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00101008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00143985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,284.36 or 0.99773548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002687 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.26 or 0.00846401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

