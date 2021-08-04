Susquehanna Bancshares Increases SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $350.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $325.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

SEDG stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.24. The stock had a trading volume of 25,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,859. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.81. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,378. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

