Susquehanna Bancshares Increases SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $350.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $325.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.
SEDG stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.24. The stock had a trading volume of 25,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,859. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.81. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,378. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.
About SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.