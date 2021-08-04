Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading 7.4% Higher

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.60 and last traded at $37.50. 38,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 647,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of -1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.88.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,660,782 shares in the company, valued at $72,742,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $61,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,167.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,630 shares of company stock worth $5,284,724 over the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $169,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

