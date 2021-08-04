Short Interest in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Declines By 17.2%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FBIO shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBIO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

