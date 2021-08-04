Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

VSTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vasta Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vasta Platform by 460.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 36.0% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 61.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 60.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 74,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 27.8% during the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 316,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 68,898 shares during the period. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 44,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,025. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.