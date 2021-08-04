ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ADCT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,825. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $53.35. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADCT. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

