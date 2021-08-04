Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.45-$6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9-$14.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.72 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.600 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of -343.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.30.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.