Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%.

NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.48. 2,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AY. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

