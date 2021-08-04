Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%.
NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.48. 2,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
