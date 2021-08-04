Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Raised by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,658 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,630,000 after acquiring an additional 504,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,731,000.

BSV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.35. 115,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,737. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

