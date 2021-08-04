Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Capital Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 171,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 180,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,129,000.

EFAV traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,425 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.38.

