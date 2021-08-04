iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 58,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

SHV remained flat at $$110.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 21,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,079. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

