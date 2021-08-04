Welch & Forbes LLC Has $75.49 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.3% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $75,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT remained flat at $$122.12 on Wednesday. 27,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,732. The company has a market cap of $216.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $98.67 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

