Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.07.

Shares of VNTR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,006. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,275,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 3.8% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

