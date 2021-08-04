USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

USA Truck stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. 1,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,420. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25. USA Truck has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $122.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.19.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. USA Truck had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that USA Truck will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of USA Truck by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of USA Truck by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of USA Truck by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

