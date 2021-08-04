Trust Investment Advisors Purchases 784 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,617 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $55.82. The stock had a trading volume of 432,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,729,306. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

