Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 16,239 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 95.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,177,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth $166,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of NMFC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,371. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.30.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.19 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

