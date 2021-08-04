Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,491 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 5.3% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $41,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $629,391,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,304,000 after buying an additional 778,100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $143,609,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $366.65. 1,557,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,929,648. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $368.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

