Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $268.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,701. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

