Tranquility Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after buying an additional 109,455 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $379.77. The stock had a trading volume of 68,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26. The firm has a market cap of $129.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

