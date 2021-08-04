Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 1.9% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.20% of Dollar General worth $103,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

Dollar General stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.68. 31,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,654. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.58. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $236.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.