Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.22. 160,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,993,111. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $72.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

