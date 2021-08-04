Brokerages Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) PT at $71.60

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

BALY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Bally’s stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.95 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bally’s by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bally’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

