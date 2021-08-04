iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,938,000 after acquiring an additional 552,157 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 104,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

IEMG traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $64.22. 332,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,941,104. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89.

