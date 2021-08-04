Zacks: Analysts Expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.10 Million

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to report sales of $29.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $28.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $118.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $118.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $116.50 million, with estimates ranging from $116.40 million to $116.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNTY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of GNTY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,063. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $407.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 94,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 126,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.