Zacks: Analysts Expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to report sales of $29.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $28.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $118.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $118.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $116.50 million, with estimates ranging from $116.40 million to $116.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guaranty Bancshares.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNTY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of GNTY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,063. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $407.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 94,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 126,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.