Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Decreases By 14.7%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

GNOM stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,728. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNOM. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 241.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period.

