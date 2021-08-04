Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.130-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Green Dot also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.13-2.27 EPS.

Shares of GDOT stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,273. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,573.00 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. reduced their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.69.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,817 shares of company stock valued at $219,693 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

