Tolar 24-Hour Volume Tops $33,029.00 (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Tolar coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tolar has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $33,029.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tolar has traded up 27.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tolar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00061195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.24 or 0.00833929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00094336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00043359 BTC.

Tolar Coin Profile

Tolar is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,245,687 coins and its circulating supply is 215,107,791 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tolar’s official website is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Tolar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TOLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.